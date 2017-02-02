Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mary Lou McDonald: 'Political messing' with PAC NAMA inquiry

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 09:46 am

The Public Accounts Committee has heard claims of "political messing" with its inquiry into NAMA.

It is after TDs were told their report would be delayed - because staff had been taken away from the committee.

The staff have instead been reassigned to the Oireachtas committee examining the future of water charges.

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald suspects that political forces are at work to delay an inquiry.

"There is political messing happening on this issue," she said.

"We have been stalled in completing our work not least because of staffing issues, it now emerges.

"On the other hand the political system in the form of the Government is saying that they are stalling the ball on a commission that they have already committed to."



