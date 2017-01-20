Martin McGuinness praised for peace process role after he quits politics

Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness has been praised for his role in the peace process and for turning his hand from gun to government after announcing his resignation from politics, writes Elaine Loughlin and Juno McEnroe.

Leading international figures, those who were involved in the peace process, and the Taoiseach were among those who led the tributes to Mr McGuinness, who has stepped down for health reason.

Announcing that he would not contest the North’s election, Mr McGuinness said he had intended to step aside in May — the 10th anniversary of his entering a power-sharing executive with the then DUP leader Ian Paisley.

“Unfortunately, my health and the current crisis have overtaken this timeframe and I am stepping down from my role to make way for a new leader of Sinn Féin in the North,” said Mr McGuiness, 66.

“Over the last 10 years, I have worked tirelessly to make power-sharing work.

“After long and careful consideration, I have decided that it is time for a new generation of republicans to lead us into this election and the negotiations that will follow.”

The former IRA member went on to be one of the leading figures in bringing peace to the North.

However, he resigned as deputy first minister on January 10 over the DUP’s handling of the ‘cash for ash’ scandal. This triggered the collapse of the power-sharing administration and the calling of a snap election in March.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, who was embroiled in the energy scheme scandal, said she and Mr McGuinness had their “political differences” and came from “very different angles of vision”.

However, she added that he had been a “major figure at Stormont” for almost a decade and wished him well.

Enda Kenny said Mr McGuinness was “a tireless and committed champion of the peace process”.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, while admitting the two had differences over the years, wished Mr McGuinness well.

British prime minister Theresa May said: “We recognise his work over many years securing a number of significant political agreements.”

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner..