Manhunt after gang bundle man into boot of car in Coleraine

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 06:38 pm

A man was bundled into the boot of a car during an incident in Coleraine on Sunday night, the PSNI said.

At around 10.30pm it was reported that a man was standing on Brook Street when a red Audi car with a number of people on board, pulled up alongside him.

Chief inspector Mark McClarence said: "It is reported that the victim was put into the boot of the car.

"The car then sped off towards Union Street.

"Police are appealing for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and those involved, and urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the incident, or has any information which could help their investigation to contact detectives."

File photo of Brook St via Google Maps.


