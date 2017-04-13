Man walking home from work when he was robbed and ordered into van

Gardaí are investigating an alleged robbery and false imprisonment incident in Finglas.

The investigation began at around 1.40am this morning when Gardaí from Finglas stopped and searched a van on Main Street Finglas. Three men were travelling in the van at the time, including a 32-year-old being held against his will.

It is understood the man had his mobile phone and wallet taken when confronted by the two occupants of the van before they ordered him into the van.

The man was walking home from work when the incident occurred.

Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Finglas garda station. A wallet and phone belonging to the man have been recovered. The van was seized for forensic examination.