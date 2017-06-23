Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man to face trial over burglary in which pregnant woman was allegedly threatened with butcher's knife

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 06:02 pm

By David Raleigh

A man is to face trial charged with aggravated burglary at a house, where three occupants including a pregnant woman were allegedly threatened with a butcher's knife in their beds.

Liam Keane, aged 32, of Singland Gardens, Ballysimon, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court today, and served with a book of evidence.

Mr Keane is charged with one count of committing an aggravated burglary, at a house at St Sennan's Street, St Mary's Park on May 29, 2016.

Gardaí presented Mr Keane with a copy of the State's book of evidence.

Mr Keane is alleged to have burgled the house and threatened the three occupants with a knife. One of the injured parties was nine weeks pregnant at the time.

On June 7 last, and following delays in the case, judge Marian O'Leary indicated at the time that the charge against Mr Keane would be struck out if a book of evidence was not ready.

Liam Keane outside court today. Pic: Press 22.

The matter was marked "peremptory against the State" on June 7.

However, today, the book was served on Mr Keane and he was returned for trial to the present sittings of Limerick Circuit Court.

Judge Mary Larkin, presiding today, informed Mr Keane of the "alibi warning"; in that, if he intended calling any alibi witness at his trial, he had, by law, 14 days to provide details of the witnesses to gardaí.

Mr Keane was remanded on continuing bail for trial.

