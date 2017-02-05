Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man threatened cashier with knife in Dublin fast food outlet

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 07:51 pm

A man in his 30s is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow morning following a robbery from a fast food premises.

At about 7.30pm yesterday, a man on his own approached a female cashier and threatened her with a knife in a fast food premises on Lower Rathmines Road, Dublin 6.

The culprit took a sum of money from the tills, left the premises in a taxi and later got out at the Milltown Road. The cashier was uninjured.

A number of garda units responded to the robbery and the culprit was located attempting to cross the Dodder river.

He was arrested and brought to Rathmines garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man has been charged and is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow morning, charged in connection with the robbery.

