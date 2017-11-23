Man tells Criminal Court he thought Sunset House shooting was a 'wind up'

A man has told the Special Criminal Court he thought it was a "wind up" when he saw a man being shot right in front of him in his local pub.

He was giving evidence in the trial of Eamon Cumberton who is accused of murdering Michael Barr at the Sunset House pub in Dublin last year.

Michael Barr was shot in at the Sunset House pub in Dublin last year.

Stephen Clifford said he had been in the Sunset House pub for about three and a half hours on the evening of April 25, 2016 when two masked men wearing rubbery Halloween masks walked into the bar.

He said he had been talking to the bar manager Michael Barr who was only four or five feet away from him at the time.

He said one of the men looked like he was carrying a gun and he said they were on top of Mr Barr in seconds.

He said one of them shot him from just a few millimetres away. He told the court he heard three bangs, like taps.

He said they were not very loud and he thought it was a wind up until he saw Mr Barr dying at his feet.

A post mortem established he was shot five times in the head, once in the shoulder and once in the leg.

Eamon Cumberton, who is from Mountjoy Square, Dublin 7, denies the murder charge.