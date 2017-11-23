Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man tells Criminal Court he thought Sunset House shooting was a 'wind up'

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 01:51 pm

A man has told the Special Criminal Court he thought it was a "wind up" when he saw a man being shot right in front of him in his local pub.

He was giving evidence in the trial of Eamon Cumberton who is accused of murdering Michael Barr at the Sunset House pub in Dublin last year.

[timgcap=Michael Barr was shot in at the Sunset House pub in Dublin last year.]MichaelBarr_large.jpg[/timg]

Stephen Clifford said he had been in the Sunset House pub for about three and a half hours on the evening of April 25, 2016 when two masked men wearing rubbery Halloween masks walked into the bar.

He said he had been talking to the bar manager Michael Barr who was only four or five feet away from him at the time.

He said one of the men looked like he was carrying a gun and he said they were on top of Mr Barr in seconds.

He said one of them shot him from just a few millimetres away. He told the court he heard three bangs, like taps.

He said they were not very loud and he thought it was a wind up until he saw Mr Barr dying at his feet.

A post mortem established he was shot five times in the head, once in the shoulder and once in the leg.

Eamon Cumberton, who is from Mountjoy Square, Dublin 7, denies the murder charge.


KEYWORDS

Sunset HouseshootingcourtMichael BarStephen CliffordEamon Cumberton

Related Articles

Man charged with withholding information on Tom Ward killing wins constitutional challenge

Man who ran off with taxi driver's mobile caught via the phone's tracker setting

Murder accused told gardaí he stabbed victim but couldn't remember why

Jail for man who took part in robbery where victim was bound and stabbed with screwdriver

More in this Section

'No one is counting consultants' hours', claims leading health expert

Simon Coveney: UK not giving 'credible answers' on future of Irish border

Johnny Healy-Rae wants GAA to allow nursing homes watch games for free

Bed share in Dublin goes for €250 a month


Today's Stories

Irish businessmen lose Vat-avoidance case

Tánaiste under fire: Fitzgerald humiliated as Government makes fifth U-turn on McCabe

Mother tells inquest she ‘sensed’ tragic drowning

Tánaiste under fire: Annoyed Varadkar indicates this is one can he isn’t prepared to carry

Lifestyle

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

Equal treatment is at the heart of a healthy society

Pussy Riot perform in Ireland five years after making headlines

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »