Man taken to hospital following seven car pile-up in Wicklow

One man has been taken to hospital following a seven car pile-up in Wicklow.

The collision happened on the N11 Wexford-Dublin Road northbound before J12 Newtownmountkennedy.

A man in his late 40s had to be cut from his car and was taken to St Vincent's Hospital with non-life threatening inquires.

The road has since reopened.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that traffic is still slow passing Junction 14.