Man stabbed near library in Tralee

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 08:46 pm

A man has been stabbed in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The man, who is in his 60s, was injured in an altercation on a street in Moyderwell outside the Kerry Library, close to the town centre, at around 2pm.

Garda Superintendent Jim O'Connor said the man, who lives in Tralee, may have suffered a number of stab wounds.

He was brought to University Hospital Kerry with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are looking for a male suspect and are examining CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Gardaí in Tralee on 066 7102300 or via the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.


