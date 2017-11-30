Man shot in both legs in paramilitary-style attack in Belfast

A man has been shot in both legs in a paramilitary-style attack in Belfast.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 29-year-old was seriously injured.

He was found in an alleyway in the Iris Court area in the west of the city last night.

The victim has now been taken to hospital where his injuries are described as potentially life-changing.

PSNI Chief Inspector Kellie McMillan said crimes like this "must stop" as they leave the community in fear that such violence can happen on their doorstep.

She has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.