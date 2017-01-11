Man seriously injured after car deliberately driven at him

A man is in life-threatening condition in hospital after a car was deliberately driven at him.

The 32-year-old was seriously injured in the incident in Jamaica Street, Glasgow, shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and appealed for information.

A spokesman said: "Around 0045 hours on Wednesday 11 January 2017, a 32-year-old man was seriously injured after a Volkswagen Golf was deliberately driven at him in Jamaica Street, Glasgow city centre.

"He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains for treatment. Hospital staff describe his condition as life-threatening.

"Jamaica Street is closed whilst officers carry out inquiries. It is anticipated that it will remain closed until this afternoon. Local diversions are in place.

"Police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to contact Glasgow City Centre CID via 101 or alternatively, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where details can be given in confidence."