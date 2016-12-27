Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man seriously ill after possible Dublin hit-and-run

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 12:16 pm

Gardaí are investigating the possibility that a man discovered with serious head injuries on a roadside in north county Dublin was a victim of a hit-and-run.

The man in his 20s was found on the Skerries/Rush road around 2kms from Loughshinney in the early hours of this morning.

He has been removed to Beaumont Hospital and is said to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí found debris near where the man was discovered, which may indicate he was the victim of a hit-amd-run.

Gardaí in Balbriggan are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

