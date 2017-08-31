Man seriously hurt in Roscommon car-park stabbing

A 20-year-old man is seriously ill in hospital after he was injured in a stabbing in Roscommon Town.

The stabbing happened in a car park on Castle Street in the town.

Gardaí were called to the scene shortly after 11pm. The man was taken by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene is currently preserved by investigating gardaí for a forensic examination.

No arrests have been made and investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They have asked anyone who was in the Castle Street area between to 10.30pm and 11.30pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Roscommon Town 090-6638300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Castle Street, Roscommon Town. Picture: Google Street View

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 30s was stabbed in Longford town at around 4pm yesterday.

She was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar with non life-threatening injuries.