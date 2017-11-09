Man rushed to hospital after 'electrocution' incident at Limerick store

by David Raleigh

A man has been rushed by ambulance to hospital after sustaining injuries in a suspected electrocution, at an Easons bookstore in Limerick.

Garda sources have confirmed the man was injured around 11.40am at the store, located on O’Connell Street and Cruises Street, in the Treaty City.

The Munster Regional Fire Control command centre confirmed it received an alert about the incident at 11.46am.

The call was reported as “a possible electrocution at Easons on O’Connell Street,” a source at the centre said.

Two fire brigade tenders attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service were dispatched to the store but have since left the scene.

A senior Garda source said the man was taken from the store by paramedics to University Hospital Limerick for injuries sustained in a suspected electrocution incident.

When asked about the incident management at the store declined to make any comment.

Power has been cut at the store, which has been closed pending further notice.

It’s understood the ESB are liaising with management at the store.

A sign has been erected on the front door of the store stating: “CLOSED DUE TO POWER OUTAGE. APOLOGIES.”

Gardai at Henry Street Station are investigating the incident.