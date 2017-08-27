Man refused bail after Gardaí find €1.2m in his car in Co Carlow

A man has been refused bail after he was charged with attempting to launder over €1.2m.

The cash was seized during a random car search at a Garda checkpoint on Friday in Ballyvergal, in Carlow as part of Operation Thor.

He was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

John Fitzgerald of Woodbrook Place, Green Lane, Carlow was remanded on bail after he was considered to be a flight risk due to the serious nature of the offence.

He appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court earlier this morning where he was remanded to Cloverhill prison to appear in the District court there next Friday.

John Fitzgerald leaves the court in Kilkenny. Pic: Pat Moore