Man made €6k selling ‘fake Adele tickets’

Fraudulent concert tickets for Adele were allegedly sold in several counties from Cork to Donegal by a 43-year-old man, charged yesterday with 18 counts of theft, writes Liam Heylin.
Detective Sergeant Clodagh O’Sullivan arrested John Meade and brought him before Cork District Court.
It is alleged Meade, with an address at 6 An Cussan, Lisbrack Road, Co Longford, was paid €5,980 by unsuspecting fans for the tickets.
Fifteen of the charges brought against Meade were in respect of the fraudulent tickets. Two of the theft charges referred to Electric Picnic. One of the counts related to fraudulent tickets for a Justin Bieber gig.
A 19th charge was in respect of an attempted deception allegedly involving €450 for four Adele tickets.
Garda Inspector Ronan Kennelly said the DPP had directed trial by indictment by judge and jury. There was an objection to bail. Solicitor Frank Buttimer said yesterday there was no application for bail.
Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until January 30.
The charges include:
- July 25, 2015, at Shop Street, Galway, the accused dishonestly, by deception, induced a man to pay €450 for fraudulent tickets for Electric Picnic.
- August 26, 2015, in Navan, he induced a woman to accept as genuine two fraudulent Electric Picnic tickets for €500.
- December 30 that year, in Navan, induced a male to accept as genuine two fraudulent Justin Bieber tickets at €200.
Further charges, relating to last year, state:
- January 2 at Kinnegad, Co Westmeath, he induced a man to pay €400 for Adele concert tickets.
January 4 in Maynooth, Co Kildare, he received €400 for Adele tickets.
- a similar offence at Patrick Street, Cork, in respect of fraudulent Adele tickets at €500.
January 20 at Patrick Street, Cork he was paid €250 for Adele tickets.
- January 20 at McDonald’s Winthrop Street, Cork he attempted to induce a woman to pay €450 for three fraudulent Adele tickets along with two other offences in Cork on the same date.
- on the following day, January 21, at Grand Central Hotel Bundoran, Co Donegal, he was charged with inducing a woman to pay €500 for four Adele tickets
- January 27 at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Dublin, he received €250 for two fraudulent Adele tickets
- January 29 at Dunnes Stores, Ballina, Co Mayo, he induced a woman to buy fraudulent Adele tickets for €250
- February 3 at Orantown shopping centre, Oranmore, Co Galway, he sold four fraudulent Adele tickets for €500
- the following day he committed a similar offence at Limerick Road, Oranmore, Co Galway
February 4 at West Side, Newcastle, Galway, he is accused of committing a similar offence
- February 13 at Foxford, Co Mayo, he is accused of selling four fraudulent Adele tickets for €500
- February 17 at Well Park Retail Park, Galway, he is accused of selling three Adele tickets for €430 and, finally, on February 17 at Glasson student village Galway, he is charged with selling four fraudulent Adele tickets for €500.