Man killed in Kilkenny crash

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 04:54 pm

A man in his 70s has died following a collision in Co Kilkenny.

The single-car collision happened at the Rower between Graiguenamanagh and New Ross at around 2.30pm.

The driver of the car - who was the sole occupant - was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene and the road is currently closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown garda station at 056-7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


