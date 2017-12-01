Man killed in Kilkenny crash

A man in his 70s has died following a collision in Co Kilkenny.

The single-car collision happened at the Rower between Graiguenamanagh and New Ross at around 2.30pm.

The driver of the car - who was the sole occupant - was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene and the road is currently closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown garda station at 056-7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.