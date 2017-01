A man has died and his daughter has been injured after they were knocked down in Dublin last night.

The man and his daughter were walking on the Newcastle Road in Lucan when they were struck by an SUV just before 9pm.

Both of them were taken to hospital for treatment. The man, who was in his late 50s, was later pronounced dead.

His daughter's injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí at Clondalkin station are investigating and the road is closed this morning for a technical examination.