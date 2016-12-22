Man in his 60s shot dead in Dublin as partner looked on

Update 10.31pm: A man in his 60s has been shot dead as his partner looked on.

The victim, named locally as Noel Kirwan, was targeted by a lone gunman shortly after he pulled into the driveway of a house in the Ronanstown area of Dublin just after 5pm.

The 62-year-old, originally from the north inner city, was hit by several bullets fired into the driver's side of the Ford Mondeo.

The killer escaped in a white Peugeot Partner van 10-CE-9834 which was found burnt out a short time later behind the nearby Neilstown shops.

Kirwan was understood to have associated with Gerry "the Monk" Hutch.

His family has been embroiled in a bitter feud with the Kinahan crime cartel which turned bloody in September 2015 when Gary Hutch was shot dead in Spain.

At least 10 people have been killed in Ireland and Spain as a result.

Gino Kenny, People Before Profit TD from the area, appealed for calm.

"Violence just breeds violence. It's terrible for the family," he said.

"It hasn't been confirmed but obviously if there's a link to the Hutch and Kinahan feud then it's a cycle of violence that has to stop. Someone has to say stop. Fathers, brothers are being killed."

His partner was not injured but is understood to have been deeply distressed by the killing.

A tent was erected over Kirwan's Mondeo car for several hours following the shooting while forensic examinations took place at the scene.

A group of people believed to be relatives were brought to the crime scene by gardai at about 9pm before the man's body was removed in an ambulance.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald described those involved in the shooting as "a scourge on Dublin and the good people of our city".

"They go about their brutal business with no concern for the fear that they inflict on our communities and with zero regard for the innocents who may be caught up in their terrible acts," she said.

Ms McDonald called for additional policing and justice resources to tackle gangland.

"The actions of those involved in these crimes are an affront to the spirit of Dublin. Our communities, our families and all who inhabit this city have had enough. We are done with being caught up in this seemingly endless cycle of violence," she said.

