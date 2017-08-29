Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man in his 60s has died following collision with articulated truck

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 08:15 pm

Gardaí in Listowel are investigating a two vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 1pm today.

The incident occurred at Ballyduff, Knocknagoshel, County Kerry on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road.

A man in his 60s was seriously injured after his van was involved in a collision with an articulated truck.

He was brought to Kerry University Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed while it is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

’His screams stayed with me’: Woman sued for damages after witnessing husband trapped in car

More in this Section

Man, 50, missing from home in Inagh, Co Clare

Minister Harris to force limit on sale of alcohol

Housing advisory body in favour of keeping help-to-buy scheme

Shauntelle Tynan back in hospital after Hurricane Harvey encounter


Today's Stories

Report: Housing crisis could stop investment

Gardaí arrest fighters heading for Syria

Theresa May has to rescue ‘clown’ Boris Johnson

Concerns over purpose-built student housing in Dublin

Lifestyle

The wardrobe builders: How Cork's independent boutiques predict the next new fashion trend

Those were the days: Documentary looks back at happy nights at Redbarn dancehall

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 