Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man in court this morning after Gardaí find €1.2m in his car in Co Carlow

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 07:18 am

A man is due in court this morning in connection with the seizure of €1.2m in cash in County Carlow.

The cash was found during a search of a car at a Garda checkpoint around 8pm last night in Ballvergal on the outskirts of Carlow town.

The checkpoint was set up as part of Operation Thor.

The man who is in his 50s is due before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 9am, charged in connection with the incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

The cash Gardaí found in a car at a checkpoint in Carlow. Pic: Garda Press Office


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Someone in Ireland has won €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw

Gardaí arrest man in Co Carlow after finding €1.2m in his car

Postmasters left with no choice but to shut post offices says TD

Delayed fire safety report an ‘insult’ to residents of estate that lost 6 homes in blaze


Today's Stories

Calls for Ireland to establish a national space agency

Search for suitable ‘injecting room’ site in Dublin

Family seeks answers over father’s death

No seat on bus for 2,000 pupils

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 