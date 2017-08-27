Man in court this morning after Gardaí find €1.2m in his car in Co Carlow

A man is due in court this morning in connection with the seizure of €1.2m in cash in County Carlow.

The cash was found during a search of a car at a Garda checkpoint around 8pm last night in Ballvergal on the outskirts of Carlow town.

The checkpoint was set up as part of Operation Thor.

The man who is in his 50s is due before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 9am, charged in connection with the incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.