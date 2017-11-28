Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man in 70s dies in crash between car and bus in Cork

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 07:44 am

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash between a car and a bus in Cork last night.

The incident took place on the R600 at Ballinacourty, Belgooly at 9.55pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was fatally injured.

The man was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the bus.

Remains of the driver were removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The road will be closed between Coolcorran, Riverstick and Lybe, Belgooly to allow for a collision forensic examination of the area.

Local diversions are in place.


