Man in 20s charged in connection with fatal Waterford assault

A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with a fatal assault in Waterford.
Niall Hewison, from Clarinwood in Tramore, appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court today.
It is after a 54-year-old man was found unconscious on Lower Strand Street in Tramore in the early hours yesterday morning.
He was removed to University Hospital Waterford where he was later pronounced dead.
A post mortem examination due to take place.
A Garda investigation's continuing and anyone with information's asked to contact Gardaí.