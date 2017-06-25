Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man in 20s charged in connection with fatal Waterford assault

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 02:59 pm

A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with a fatal assault in Waterford.

Niall Hewison, from Clarinwood in Tramore, appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court today.

It is after a 54-year-old man was found unconscious on Lower Strand Street in Tramore in the early hours yesterday morning.

He was removed to University Hospital Waterford where he was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination due to take place.

A Garda investigation's continuing and anyone with information's asked to contact Gardaí.

