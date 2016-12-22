Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man hospitalised after Belfast Christmas market stabbing

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 08:07 am

A man has been found stabbed near Belfast's Christmas market.

Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident beside the city hall.

The ambulance service was called to attend to the man at about 7.45pm on Wednesday. Police said they are working to establish where exactly the stabbing happened.

Belfast councillor Guy Spence condemned the violence.

He tweeted: "Hearing there's been a stabbing at our Christmas Market in Belfast. Liaising with PSNI in City Hall, no justification for this heinous act."

The Continental Christmas market attracts stall owners from all over Europe to the grounds of city hall.

The attack followed a drumming display in the market.

It was thronged with hundreds of people and fast food stalls. Police had been on guard nearby.

Adrian Huston told Belfast Live he and his wife Felicity were walking through the stalls when they saw a man beyond the barriers at city hall with his head drooped to his chest.

"From what we could see he was a very bad colour, very grey. He was just standing there very still and there was a steward from the market standing with him talking to him. We couldn't see that he was injured but he seemed to be in a bad way."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS belfast christmas, market, stabbing,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Merchants Quay Ireland Night Café says it will supply sleeping resources as needed

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Dublin

Citizens' Assembly gets more than 13,000 submissions on 8th Amendment

Limerick city food bank runs out of supplies and turns over 100 people away


Today's Stories

€1.98m settlement over boy’s birth

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 