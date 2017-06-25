Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man held after woman found locked in car and machete recovered

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 03:37 pm

A man has been arrested after a woman was found locked in a car and a two-foot-long machete recovered, police have said.

The PSNI said a 31-year-old man was detained in Bangor, Co Down at about 6am on Sunday morning after officers received reports that a man with a knife was trying to get in to a house.

The incident happened on Fort Terrace in the town.

The PSNI said the man attempting to enter another man's house fled the scene before officers arrived.

But in a search of the area the woman, a passenger in the car, was found locked in the vehicle.

It is understood she had travelled to the area with the man before the incident unfolded at the house.

PSNI officers forced the car open and freed the woman before seizing the machete and the vehicle for examination.

The arrested man was detained a short time after the incident.

KEYWORDS north, psni, crime, machete, down,

