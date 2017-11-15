Man has appeared in court in relation to fatal Halloween assault in Tallaght

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court today charged in connection with a fatal Halloween assault in Tallaght, Dublin.

Jack Hall Ellis from Old Court Mill in Tallaght appeared at Dublin District Court this morning.

Garda David Morris objected to bail on a number of grounds including the seriousness of the charge. He said it would be alleged that Luke O’Reilly from Kiltipper was walking towards Tallaght Village with his friends after celebrating Halloween in a local pub when he was approached from behind by a man who hit him in the side of the head.

Garda Morris said he didn't know it was coming and fell onto the footpath, hitting his head off the ground.

Mr O'Reilly was discovered with head injuries on the Old Blessington Road in the early hours of the first of November. The 20-year-old died from his injuries in Beaumont hospital on Monday.

Garda Morris said a number of witnesses were able to identify Mr. Hall Ellis and he raised concerns about the possibility of them being interfered with, but Judge Anthony Halpin set bail at €1,000 subject to a number of conditions including that he stays with an uncle who lives away from the Tallaght area.