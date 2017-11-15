Home»Breaking News»ireland

20-year-old man due in court today for fatal Halloween assault in Tallaght

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 07:12 am

A 20-year-old man is due in court today charged in connection with a fatal Halloween assault in Tallaght, Dublin.

Luke O'Reilly from Kiltipper was discovered with head injuries on the Old Blessington Road in the early hours of the first of November.

The accounting and business student had been socialising locally on Halloween night.

It is believed he was assaulted in an alleged one-punch attack and was transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí upgraded their investigation to a murder inquiry when he died from his injuries on Monday.

The 20-year-old man is due in court at half ten this morning.


More in this Section

Louth man who plotted explosion during Prince Charles visit to be sentenced next month

Wallet-sized information card given to priests accused of sexual violence

Two men ordained to priesthood at Pro Cathedral in Dublin

911 fewer patients on trolleys compared to this time last year


Today's Stories

Nóirín O’Sullivan may have rung department on day Maurice McCabe was cross-examined

Half of septic tanks fail to meet standards

Policy U-turn as HSE board to be rebuilt

Bertie Ahern ‘infuriated’ at collapse of North talks

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »