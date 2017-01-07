Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man due in court in relation to alleged sex assault in Dublin

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 09:13 am

A man is due in court this morning in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Dublin last month.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested by investigating gardaí yesterday.

The alleged attack on an 18-year-old woman happened in Blanchardstown in the early hours of December 18.

It is reported that a man approached the woman while was she was walking home at around 4am.

The woman was threatened and assaulted, before she managed to fend off the attacker and raise the alarm by flagging down a passing taxi and alerting gardaí.

A man in his 20s was arrested in the west Dublin area by investigating gardaí yesterday.

He is due to be charged before the Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

