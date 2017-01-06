Man due in court in connection with sexual assault in Dublin

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Dublin last month.

He is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow morning at 10.30 a.m. charged in connection with the incident.

The alleged assault took place in Blanchardstown in the early hours of the 18th of December.

It is understood the incident happened at around 4am, shortly after the woman had alighted from a Nitelink bus on Littlepace Road.

While walking home the woman was approached, threatened and assaulted by a lone male.

The woman managed to fend off her attacker and raise the alarm by flagging down a passing Taxi before alerting Gardaí.

Her phone was also taken during the incident.

The man was arrested in the west Dublin area by investigating Gardaí yesterday,

He is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station.