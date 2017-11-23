Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man discovered dead in Limerick road collision

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 03:06 pm

A man was discovered dead in his car following a minor road traffic collision in Co Limerick this morning, writes David Raleigh

The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, after his car left the R513 Road between Caherconlish and Hospital and crashed into a fence.

Earlier the Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) Air Ambulance, operated by the Air Corps on behalf of the HSE, was tasked to go the scene, but was then stood down and returned to its base in Athlone.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a sudden death which occurred today, 23rd November 2017 at Connolly’s Cross, Co Limerick. A man in his 60s was discovered in a car on the R513 at approximately 10am and pronounced dead at the scene.”

“His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick.”

Gardai are not treating the man’s death as suspicious, but have appealed for witnesses to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-21214340.


