Man dies in medical emergency aboard transatlantic jet

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 09:03 am

A man died on board a transatlantic jet which landed at Shannon Airport yesterday.

Kuwait Airways Flight 117 was travelling from Kuwait to New York when the crew declared a medical emergency.

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the Boeing 777-300 when it landed at 2.15pm.

The man was pronounced dead and his body was taken to Limerick University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

He was in his sixties and had been travelling under medical supervision.

Gardaí say there were no suspicious circumstances.

