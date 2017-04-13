Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man dies in hit and run incident in Dublin

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 08:18 pm

A man in his 30s has died following a fatal hit and run incident in Dublin.

The incident reportedly happened shortly after 7pm this evening in the Brookview estate, Tallaght.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car left the scene on foot .

The road is currently closed pending a Garda forensic collision examination. The Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

