Man dies in Cavan road accident

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 09:08 pm

A man has died in a car crash in Co Cavan this evening.

The accident happened at around 5.38pm at Lower Lavey Co Cavan on the N3.

The driver of a car, a man aged in his 20s, was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with fencing on the roadside.

He was the only occupant of the car. The local coroner has been notified.

The stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Examination, and local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049-4368807 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

