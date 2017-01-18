Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man dies after shooting at hospital church in Limerick

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 03:44 pm

By Jimmy Woulfe, Mid west Correspondent

A man has died from a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot at a hospital church in Limerick.

The man, in his 70s, had gone to attend a clinic at University Hospital Limerick.

On leaving the main hospital building, he went to the hospital’s church, at the entrance to UHL, where his body was discovered around 3pm.

A handgun was found near the man’s body and he died from a single bullet wound to the chest.

Gardaí were alerted and sealed off the area pending a full forensic investigation of the scene.

A doctor in the hospital rushed to the scene immediately, as the alarm was raised, but pronounced the man dead.

The man, it is understood, had been receiving treatment for a serious illness and had been attending the hospital as an outpatient.

It is believed the man, who had strong Republican links, lived in the Castleconnell area of Co Limerick.

