Man dies after parachute jump from cliff in Clare

A man is fighting for his life after a parachute jump went tragically wrong early today, writes Patrick Flynn.

The incident happened at around 7.00am at Aill Na Searrach part of the Cliffs of Moher range in Co Clare.

Three men had gone to the area early today to undertake a so called ‘base jump’. Base jumping is when people jump from a fixed structure or cliff wearing a parachute or wingsuit.

It is understood the first man completed a safe jump however tragedy struck when the second jumpers parachute failed.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the parachute failed to open or deployed too late for the man to land safely.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted while an ambulance, rapid response advanced paramedic unit and gardaí responded to the scene .

The Doolin Coast Guard rescue boat was able to get close enough to the cliff base to allow three members make their way ashore.

Weather and sea conditions were also favourable enough at the time that Rescue 115 was also able to winch a crew member on the shore below.

The man was airlifted onto the helicopter and flown to Galway University Hospital where he is said to be in a critical condition.