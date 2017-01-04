Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man dies after being struck by lorry in Dublin

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 09:02 pm

A man has died after he was knocked down by a lorry in Dublin this evening.

The man in his late 20s was struck by an articulated lorry on the M50 Northbound close to junction 4 Ballymun at around 5.30pm this evening.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Blanchardstown hospital where a postmortem is due to take place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station.

The M50 Northbound remains closed at junction 4 Ballymun for a technical examination to be carried out.

