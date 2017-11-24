Man dead following collision in Cavan

A man in his 50s has died following a collision in county Cavan.

The collision happened at around 10.45am on the Cavan to Ballyjamesduff road near Cross Keys.

It is understood the car left the road before it struck a utility pole.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are examining the scene and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042-9694570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.