Man dead following collision between car and lorry

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 06:10 pm

A man has died following a collision involving a car and an articulated lorry in Co Monaghan.

The driver of the car, believed to be in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the N2 between Castleblaney and Carrickmacross.

The driver of the lorry was taken by ambulance to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road, near McCaughey's filling station on approach to Carrickmacross, is expected to remain closed to traffic in both direction overnight

Gardaí and emergency services continue to examine the scene and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station 042-9690190 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


