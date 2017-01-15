Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man critical in hospital after early morning attack in Co. Wicklow

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 11:06 am

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an assault in Co. Wicklow this morning.

The man, aged in his late 20s, is reported to have been attacked at James Everett Park in Bray, Co. Wicklow at around 1.45am this morning.

The seriously injured man was taken to Saint Vincent's Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as "critical".

The scene has been preserved for a Garda forensics investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anybody who was in Bray town centre and the Little Bray, Fassaroe and James Everett Park areas between 1am and 2am this morning to contact them at Bray Garda station on 01 6665300, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

PSNI investigate after man injured while woman and four children escape from armed raiders

Brexit will not be derailed by the North's political chaos, says James Brokenshire

HSE chief spells out how much money is needed to solve hospital overcrowding

Ireland's most expensive road has been revealed


Today's Stories

Club shaft embedded in golfer’s head after holiday taxi crash in Spain

John Halligan to marry partner in Cork

Boy left brain damaged, blind at birth to get €1.35m

James Reilly rectifies receipt row after referral

Lifestyle

BABY MAKERS: How British scientists are deciding the future of humanity

Having a magical time in Iceland - without breaking the bank

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

On the red carpet: Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Kristen Bell and Brie Larson

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 