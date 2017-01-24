Man covered in blood ran from house with knife

A man covered in blood ran from a house with a kitchen knife in his hand at the height of a domestic disturbance, writes Liam Heylin.

Martin Barry, of 30 Harbour View Rd, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges arising out of a number of drunken incidents and he was jailed yesterday by Judge Olann Kelleher for four months.

The judge said: “The most serious matter was the knife, waving the knife to the public, and he was covered in blood himself.”

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said at Cork District Court yesterday: “On November 3, 2016, at approximately 9 o’clock in the morning gardaí were on mobile patrol when they received a call in relation to a domestic incident at 30 Harbour View Rd.

“On arrival at this address the defendant, Martin Barry, ran out of the property onto the public footpath wielding a 12-inch kitchen knife.

“Gardaí approached Mr Barry and he immediately went back into the house and dropped the kitchen knife on the floor of the hallway.

“Gardaí spoke with Mr Barry who was very drunk and agitated and covered in blood which turned out to be his own.

“Mr Barry was arrested and conveyed to Mayfield Garda station.”

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the accused was in a relationship which at that time was volatile. He said the accused had bereavement issues arising out of the deaths of two brothers.

Mr Buttimer said the accused had turned to alcohol to deal with these matters but was finally determined to deal with these difficulties in a proper manner.

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner.