Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man covered in blood ran from house with knife

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 06:36 am

A man covered in blood ran from a house with a kitchen knife in his hand at the height of a domestic disturbance, writes Liam Heylin.

Martin Barry, of 30 Harbour View Rd, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges arising out of a number of drunken incidents and he was jailed yesterday by Judge Olann Kelleher for four months.

The judge said: “The most serious matter was the knife, waving the knife to the public, and he was covered in blood himself.”

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said at Cork District Court yesterday: “On November 3, 2016, at approximately 9 o’clock in the morning gardaí were on mobile patrol when they received a call in relation to a domestic incident at 30 Harbour View Rd.

“On arrival at this address the defendant, Martin Barry, ran out of the property onto the public footpath wielding a 12-inch kitchen knife.

“Gardaí approached Mr Barry and he immediately went back into the house and dropped the kitchen knife on the floor of the hallway.

“Gardaí spoke with Mr Barry who was very drunk and agitated and covered in blood which turned out to be his own.

“Mr Barry was arrested and conveyed to Mayfield Garda station.”

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the accused was in a relationship which at that time was volatile. He said the accused had bereavement issues arising out of the deaths of two brothers.

Mr Buttimer said the accused had turned to alcohol to deal with these matters but was finally determined to deal with these difficulties in a proper manner.

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

SIPTU has 'robust exchange of views' with HSE management on nurses dispute

Search for young man who failed to return to Clare tour bus

Woman accused of forcing another to work as prostitute alleges 3-year affair with husband

'No criminality' in misuse of funds at Garda training college: Commissioner


Today's Stories

First court case of male with anorexia

HSE Audit: Barnardos staff paid more than HSE rates

‘I had to break my silence of 20 years to protect others’

Woman sues husband for €77k over murder of their sons, aged 10 and 5

Lifestyle

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

The Big Book of Happiness is here

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 