Man charged with wife's murder after she was stabbed to death in Dublin apartment

A man has been charged with the murder of his wife Anne Colomines who was stabbed to death in their apartment in Dublin city-centre.

The body of Ms Colomines, who was originally from France but who lived in Dublin for several years with her husband Renato Gehlen, was found on the night of October 24 last after she sustained multiple stab wounds.

Gardaí in Mountjoy responded to a call at approximately 11.30pm to a report of an incident at their home at Dorset Square Apartments in Dublin 1.

The senior team leader in PayPal, who was aged 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 35-year-old Brazilian husband Renato Gehlen, who also had serious injuries, was hospitalised for several days following the discovery of Ms Colomines body.

However, he was arrested and detained on Friday last week at Mountjoy garda station.

He was charged with his wife’s murder at their home on October 24 and was held pending his appearance before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Monday.

Dressed in a white jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and runners with the laces removed, he sat silently throughout his brief hearing.

Garda Sergeant Kenneth Hoare said the accused was arrested again for the purpose of being charged at 9.54pm on Saturday. The charge was put to him at 10.10pm, Judge Halpin was told.

In response to the charge after caution, “he had no reply to make” and he was handed a copy of the charge.

Judge Halpin noted that due to the nature of the offence, the district court cannot grant bail.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were not available yet, Garda Sergeant Hoare said.

Judge Halpin acceded to a request from the defence solicitor to direct “all necessary medical attention” for Mr Gehlen who was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

The judge also granted legal aid and certified for a Portuguese interpreter. The translator was not required for court appearances but for consultations with his solicitor, the judge noted.

There was no Garda objection to legal aid being granted. A statement of the defendant's means was furnished to the court.

A bail application will have to be made in the High Court because he is facing a murder charge.