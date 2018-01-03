Man charged with murder of Cork father-of-two in Australia

Australian media is reporting that a man accused of a fatal assault on an Irishman in Perth has now been charged with his murder.

Charles McCarthy died after he was assaulted early on Saturday, December 23, following an altercation.

Australian native Andrew Doan, 34, was last week charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Mr McCarthy.

The charge was upgraded to murder during an appearance in Perth Magistrate's Court this morning, according to ABC News.

The 32-year-old father-of-two from Cork emigrated to Australia in the 2000s, but returned to Aghada, with his wife, for a period, before they returned to live and work in Perth.

The couple has two children — Ciara, five, and Niall, two.

ABC News reports that the accused is due back in court at the end of the month.