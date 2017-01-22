Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man charged with murder in Armagh

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 02:20 pm

In the North - police have charged a man with the murder of a woman in Armagh.

The body of 51-year-old Anita Downey was discovered in Lurgan on Friday morning.

A 51-year-old man is due to appear before the courts tomorrow.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fuel prices see biggest monthly increase in almost two years

PSNI investigating fire that put family in hospital

Man arrested in connection with Dublin robbery

38-year-old pedestrian dies following collision with a car in Laois


Today's Stories

Public rows in behind Olympian O'Donovan brothers to bestow Cork Person of the Year

Bylaws ‘will spell the end of horse fairs’, say horse traders

Donald Trump’s Life next for Irish cartoonist?

Woman hit by €1 coin sues council

Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 