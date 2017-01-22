Man charged with murder in Armagh

In the North - police have charged a man with the murder of a woman in Armagh.
The body of 51-year-old Anita Downey was discovered in Lurgan on Friday morning.
A 51-year-old man is due to appear before the courts tomorrow.
