Man charged with defecating in shop hatch at Maxol filling station is refused bail

A man accused of defecating in front of a shop employee at a Limerick filling station, last Christmas Eve, was refused bail, at Limerick District Court, Tuesday, writes David Raleigh.

Stephen McDonagh, (23), with an address at Fanningstown, Fedamore, Co Limerick, is charged with causing criminal damage to the night-time operated shop hatch at Maxol filling station, Dublin Road, Limerick, on December 24, 2016.

Mr McDonagh is also charged with one count of producing an article during the course of a dispute which would be capable of inflicting serious injury, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, at a house at Castlebrook, College Court, Castletroy, Limerick, on December 16, 2016.

He is also charged with one count of causing criminal damage, by breaking windows at the same property on the same date.

He is also charged with two counts of burglary, at two other houses in Castletroy, between January 23, 24 this year.

Mr McDonagh was arrested on January 26 and questioned about the alleged offences.

Garda Barry Manton, Henry Street Garda Station alleged the accused was involved in a verbal dispute with a member of staff at the Maxol filling station, and that he "dropped his trousers, sat up on the shop hatch, and proceeded to defecate in the box".

Ted McCarthy, defence solicitor, told the court Mr McDonagh's parents had come to court and "were prepared to offer a substantial (bail) surety".

Opposing bail, Garda Manton said: "It is my opinion, if released on bail, (the accused) will intimidate witnesses."

Judge Marian O'Leary refused bail, and remanded Mr McDonagh in continuing custody, to appear before the court via video-link, for directions from the DPP, on February 14.