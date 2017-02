Gardaí have charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the seizure of heroin in Crumlin yesterday.

Gardaí seized the heroin worth €500,000 in the Drimnagh/Crumlin area of Dublin in a planned search of a house at around 7pm last night.

During the search gardaí also found mixing agent, bagging equipment, weighing scales, documents and mobile phones.

The man will appear in court tomorrow morning.