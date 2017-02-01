Man charged after fire leads gardaí to cannabis growhouse

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €310,000.

He is due to appear before Carlow District Court on February 22.

Investigating Gardaí, attached to the Baltinglass District Drugs Unit, arrested a man in the Newbridge area, Co Kildare yesterday.

He was detained at Baltinglass Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The man was charged and released from Garda custody on bail.

The cannabis was uncovered on the morning of Friday, January 20, after gardai and the Fire Service attended the scene of a house fire that occurred at Ballyhook, Grangecon, Co Wicklow.

When the fire was extinguished in excess of 350 cannabis plants, a quantity of cannabis herb and drugs/cultivation paraphernalia was discovered on the premises.

The house, which was substantially damaged, was unoccupied at the time.