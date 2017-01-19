Man arrested with sawn-off shotgun in Dublin

A man has been arrested following a on foot chase and the seizure of a sawn-off shotgun in Dublin.

Gardaí were investigating a man who was observed acting suspiciously in the Ballygall area of Finglas, Dublin.

The man fled the scene and was chased by Gardaí through a number of gardens.

The 41-year-old was arrested and found to be in possession of a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.

The man is currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Finglas Garda Station.