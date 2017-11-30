Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in Fermanagh in April

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Luna McKinney who drowned in County Fermanagh in April.

Luna (35) was living in Convoy, Co. Donegal when she fell from a boat on Lough Erne.

The 41-year-old man is currently held in Omagh where he is said to be "helping police with their enquiries".

Detectives say they have made the arrest after reviewing the circumstances of Luna's death.

Any witnesses or anyone who had contact with Luna McKinney is asked to ontact the PSNI on 101 ext 40681, confidential Crime Stoppers number on 0800 555 111 or Gardaí at Letterkenny on 00 353 (0)74-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.