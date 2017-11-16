Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested in relation to the death of disabled pensioner Anthony Rogers

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 12:29 pm

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the death of Anthony Rogers on November 6.

The man was brought to Kevin Street Garda Station and is expected to appear before Dublin District Court this afternoon charged in connection with the case.

Anthony Rogers aged 61 is thought to have been stabbed at his home in Robinsons Court, Cork Street in Dublin.

Mr Rogers was disabled and used a wheelchair and was left bleeding in his home after the attack.

He was rushed to St James’ Hospital but died a short time later.


