Man arrested in connection with sexual assault in Dublin

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 08:00 pm

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Dublin last month.

The alleged assault took place in Blanchardstown in the early hours of the 18th of December.

It is understood the incident happened at around 4am, shortly after the woman had alighted from a Nitelink bus on Littlepace Road.

While walking home the woman was approached, threatened and assaulted by a lone male.

The woman managed to fend off her attacker and raise the alarm by flagging down a passing Taxi before alerting Gardaí.

Her phone was also taken during the incident.

A man was arrested in the west Dublin area by investigating Gardaí yesterday,

He is being held for questioning at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

